SC bench hearing suo motu notice on election dates adjourns till tommorrow

The division bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Monday has adjourned the hearing of the suo-motu notice on the delay in the announcement of dates for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections till Tuesday at 9:30am.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandiyal remarked that the bench will also hear the presidents of Supreme Court Bar and Islamabad High Court Bar on Tuesday.

Farooq H. Naik said he would present his brief arguments in tomorrow’s hearing.

President Alvi’s Principal Secretary appeared in court and apprised the court that the President will be represented by Salman Akram Raja.

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Maasnoor remarked and asked whether governor was bound to announce the date of the elections or not.

Punjab Assembly Speaker lawyer Barristor Ali Zafar replied that Constitution has no room for delay in elections.

He quoted Türkiye where elections are as per routine despite the worst ever earthquake. Ali Zafar argued that elections could not be delayed just on the basis of speculations.

Attorney General of Pakistan Shehbaz Ata Elahi apprised the apex court to consider Article 254 and also apprised the court elections on President’s date was not possible.

Federal prosecutor said Election Commission of Pakistan needed 52 days to hold the elections and polls in both provinces would not be possible before April 25.

Justice Jamaal Mandokhel said Supreme Court Bar elections were held on time.

On which CJP Bandiyal remarked 90 days since the dissolution of assembly would be completed on April 13.

Justice Mansoor remarked it was strange that President gave elections date with consultation, but the governor chooses the date own his own.

The judge also remarked it was the duty of the ECP to hold elections.

On this, Barrister Ali Zafar remarked that ECP could approach the court if governor announces an unnatural date for elections. He said government could not run away from holding elections

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked ECP should be prepared to hold elections as any assembly could be dissolved anytime.

Justice Muneeb Akhter remarked it was strange that country has budget for cricket but not for elections.

Another member of the bench, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked whether ECP could hold elections on its own if governor could not give any date for elections.

CJP remarked President could announce the elections as per the clearly mentioned by Parliament in the Election Act and empower the President as well, but he has to hold consultation with the ECP.

ECP has to conduct elections at every cost, Justice Muneeb Akhter remarked.

Jamal Khan Mandokhail asked if President and governor both give dates of elections then whose act would be considered right, on which, Barrister Ali, remarked governor’s date would be justified.

At one point of the hearing, Justice Masnoor Ali shah said ECP has to organize the elections, to which CJP remarked organization means to prepare voter list, delimitation and deploying the elections staff.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked is there any section in Constitution to postpone the elections, to which Ali Zafar, apprised the capex court that there was no such provision in the Constitution.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked it means that elections will be held whatever situation arises in the country at that time.

CJP Banidyal also remarked that governor needs no summary to announce the elections date and interim set up.

At one point of the hearing, Justice Masnoor Ali Shah also remarked that the role of governor in parliamentary democracy was like a post office.

9-member bench dissolved

The nine-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) that was hearing a crucial suo moto case regarding election dates in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been disbanded after four judges recused themselves to ensure an unbiased adjudication.

The coalition parties, including PPP, JUI-F and PML-N as well as Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had raised an objection to the presence of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ijazul Ahsan in the bench.

They demanded that two judges should recuse from the bench hearing the suo motu case over delay in the elections in two provinces.

The proceeding of the case had to commence at 11:30am today by the nine-member larger bench headed by CJP Bandial. However, it was delayed due to informal consultation between the jurists which resulted in disbandment of the bench.

A 14-page order was issued by the top court following reservations on inclusion of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi by coalition parties including PPP, JUI-F and PML-N.

The bench originally comprised the CJP, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

However, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Yahya Afridi have recused from the bench.

Hearing

CJP said that the court would conduct the hearing daily.

He added that the court would begin proceeding at 9:30 am tomorrow (Tuesday) and try to wrap it up on the same day.

The CJP also addressed the issue of Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail’s objection note being leaked on social media, assuring that measures would be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

He remarked that whatever written in the Constitution was conditional on the interpretation of it, noting that the case was critical and warranted swiftness.

Starting out his arguments, PTI’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar said that the chief minister of Punjab sent a summary regarding dissolution of assembly to the governor.

However, he said that the governor did not comply to it following which the assembly automatically dissolved after 48 hours.

The counsel argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had requested the date of polls from the governor, who refused, citing that he was not the one who dissolved the assembly.

Zafar said that President Arif Alvi summoned chief election commissioner for finalizing the date for polls however he did not show up.

Following this, the lawyer said that the president unilaterally announced the dates for elections in both provinces.

He emphasized that the Constitution clearly stipulated that elections could not exceed 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that there was a difference between automatic dissolution of assembly and that performed by the governor.

Barrister Zafar commented that there was a need for someone to intervene in matters of public interest and therefore, the president announced the date.

In response, Justice Mandokhail asked whether the president unilaterally announced the election date or if he was instructed by someone else.

The counsel clarified that the president had provided details regarding the election date in his letter. Additionally, Zafar highlighted that the president had sent two letters to the election commission, with the first one dated February 8 requesting the announcement of the election date.

He added that the main issue at hand was related to the announcement of the election date, which nobody seemed to be prepared for.

The chief justice then asked if the ECP had responded to the president’s first letter, to which the counsel replied in the negative.

During the hearing, PPP’s lawyer Farooq H Naek highlighted that they had filed a petition for the formation of a full court.

The chief justice responded by stating that they would decide on the matter after hearing the counsel’s arguments.

Barrister Zafar maintained that the elections could not be delayed for ten years. The court inquired about the progress in KP and asked if the governor could write a letter seeking consultation on the election date citing terrorism.

The lawyer responded by stating that, according to him, the governor does not possess such authority.

Justice Mazhar asked if the elections could be delayed due to terrorism, to which Justice Ali remarked that the decision on whether the polls would occur could only be taken when a date was fixed for the electoral exercise.

Justice Mazhar then stated that the entire month was wasted on consultations.

Justice Mandokhail inquired if the law and order situation could hamper the organization of the election, to which the CJP responded by reminding everyone that the assemblies in 2013 and 2018 completed their five-year terms.

The DG Law added that the president could only fix the date for the polls once the assemblies completed their term.

Justice Munib Akhtar remarked that the advice of the chief minister was implemented in KP but not in Punjab.

The CJP stated that holding elections was the ECP’s job, while Barrister Zafar pointed out that Articles 218, 219, and 222 of the Constitution declared the election commission responsible for holding elections.

Justice Mandokhail asked who was responsible for announcing the election date, to which Barrister Zafar said that the same question was before the court.

He went on to say that the ECP gets the right to announce the date if Articles 218 and 219 were read jointly.

The hearing was adjourned for a short break and set to resume at 4pm.

CJP takes suo motu

The CJP took suo motu notice after a division bench of the top court referred the matter of delay in polls in both provinces to the top judge, asking him to invoke the jurisdiction.

In the notice, CJP Bandial said the top court’s bench would consider the following questions: