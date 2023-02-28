Leica branded cameras, premium specs: Xiaomi 13 now available globally

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 13, globally.

The entry-level variant of the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs272,540 (€999.99) and boasts impressive specs.

One of the key features of the Xiaomi 13 is its partnership with Leica, which is apparent from the Leica branding on the phone.

The device comes with a 50 MP 1-inch Sony IMX888 sensor, a 10 MP telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. It also has a 32 MP under-display sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 13 comes with various camera features, including Ultra Night Video, Hyper OIS video stabilization, Portrait Night Mode, Xiaomi ProFocus, and two photography styles - Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look.

However, the 10-bit RAW DNG camera functionality is limited only to the Pro model.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 13 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage.

It also has a heat dissipation sink to keep the device cool. The smartphone runs MIUI 14, customized with Android 13 out of the box.

The Xiaomi 13 has a compact 6.3-inch FHD+ Samsung E6 AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,900 nits peak brightness.

The device’s aluminum chassis weighs 189 grams and is IP68 water and dust resistant. It comes in three color variants – Black, White, and Flora Green.

Pre-orders for the Xiaomi 13 have already started, and the device will hit shelves on March 8.