Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib arrested in Islamabad for incitement against institutions

Islamabad police arrested Lieutenant General (retd) Amjad Shoaib on Monday morning on charges of inciting the public against national institutions. He was arrested from his residence in the federal capital by the police from the Ramna police station.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib on February 25 by Ramna police.

The FIR was registered under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR filed on the complaint of Islamabad Magistrate Owais Khan, the veteran tried to provoke disharmony, anarchy and the law and order situation in the country through his controversial statements made on a TV show.

“Through his remarks and analysis, Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib has provoked government employees against carrying out their official duties. The aim of his controversial advice to the people, government employees and an opposition party is to comments is to promote enmity among the people.”

The statement of the former military official, the FIR stated, is part of a “planned conspiracy” to weaken the country.

Shoaib will be presented in court today where the police would seek his physical remand.

Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib was previously summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing to appear on September 7 last year after he made claims about a meeting between the Pakistani prime minister and an Israeli team.

However, he did not appear.