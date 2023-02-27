Incitement against institutions: 3-day remand of Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib approved

A judicial magistrate in Islamabad’s district court on Monday granted police three-day physical custody of Lieutenant General (retired) Amjad Shoaib, who had been arrested early on Monday morning on charges of inciting the public against national institutions.

A squad from the Ramna police station had arrested Lt Gen Shoaib early on Monday morning from his home in the federal capital.

Later, the former military commander was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah in Sector F-8 Kutchery.

During court proceedings, the police sought seven-day physical custody of Lt Gen Shoaib.

The prosecutor contended that the former military commander had attempted to sow discord and incite enmity, hatred, and provocation between the government and the opposition. Moreover, hatred was being spread between three groups due to his statement.

He can be sentenced to spend five years in prison under the relevant provisions, the prosecutor added.

The prosecution further told the magistrate that his extended custody was necessary to carry out requisite tests ahead of any formal trial.

Mudassir Khalid Abbasi, the counsel for Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib, opposed the request for physical remand. Instead, he requested the court to drop the case altogether.

Abbasi argued that the sections included in the FIR were not applicable to his client as he had only given the example of a hypothetical situation.

The lawyer further claimed that the case registered against Lt Gen Shoaib was motivated by political reasons and that his client was facing harassment.

He further argued that if legitimate criticism was considered as wrong, then the entire opposition should be removed from the system.

After hearing all the arguments, the judicial magistrate granted police three day-physical remand of Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib and rejected the request for seven-day physical remand.

FIR against Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib on February 25 by the Ramna police.

The FIR was registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Section 153-A. Promoting enmity between different groups, etc.: Whoever:

(a) by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representations or otherwise, promotes or incites, or attempts to promote or incite, on grounds of religion, race, place of both, residence. language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities; or;

(b) commits, or incites any other person to commit, any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities or any group of persons identifiable as such on any ground whatsoever and which disturbs or is likely to disturb public tranquillity; or;

(c) organizes, or incites any other person to organize, and exercise, movement, drill or other similar activity intending that the participants in any such activity shall use or be trained to use criminal force or violence or knowing it to be likely that the participants in any such activity will use or be trained to use criminal force or violence or participates, or incites any other person to participate, in any such activity intending to use or be trained to use criminal force or violence or knowing it to be likely that the participants in any such activity will use or be trained, to use criminal force or violence, against any religious, racial, language or regional group or caste of community or any group of persons identifiable as such on any ground whatsoever and any such activity for any reason whatsoever cause or is likely to cause fear or alarm or a feeling of insecurity amongst members of such religious, racial, language or regional group or caste or community. shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years and with fine.

Explanation: It does not amount to an offence within the meaning of this section to point but, without malicious intention and with an honest view to their removal, matters which are producing, or have a tendency to produce, feelings of enmity or hatred between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities.

Section 505: Statements conducing to public mischief:

(1) Whoever makes, publishes, or circulates any statement, rumour or report-

(a) with intent to cause or incite, or which is likely to cause or incite, any officer, soldier, sailor, or airman in the Army, Navy or Air Force of Pakistan to mutiny, offence or otherwise disregard or fail in his duty as such; or

(b) with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility; or

(c) with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and with fine.

(2) Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and with fine. Explanation: It does not amount to an offence within the meaning of this section, when the person making, publishing or circulating any such statement, rumour or report has reasonable grounds for believing that such statement, rumour or report is true and makes, publishes or circulates it in good faith and without any such intent as aforesaid.

According to the FIR, filed on the complaint of Islamabad Magistrate Owais Khan, the veteran military commander tried to provoke and sow disharmony, anarchy and create a law and order situation in the country through controversial statements made on a TV show.

“Through his remarks and analysis, Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib has provoked government employees against carrying out their official duties. The aim of his controversial advice to the people, government employees and an opposition party is to comments is to promote enmity among the people.”

The statement of the former military official, the FIR stated, is part of a “planned conspiracy” to weaken the country.

Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib was previously summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing to appear on September 7 last year after he made claims about a meeting between the Pakistani prime minister and an Israeli team.

However, he did not appear.