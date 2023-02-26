FO ‘following’ reports of Pakistanis’ presence aboard sunken migrants boat

The Foreign Office in Islamabad says it is looking into reports of the alleged presence of Pakistanis aboard the boat that sank early on Sunday off Italy’s southern Calabria region.

The mayor of the southern Italian city of Crotone told AFP that the number of confirmed victims was 59.

59 migrants dead in Italy boat wreck: mayor

There are unconfirmed reports that the boat was carrying potential migrants from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia.

Responding to the speculation, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Pakistani Embassy in Rome, Italy was ascertaining the facts from the Italian authorities.

NA speaker, deputy condole

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, including women and children, in the boat accident.

In a message, they said this loss of innocent life is a tragedy and the global human rights organizations should take cognizance of the tragic situation.

They said the migrants, who lost their lives, belonged to developing nations, such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries.

They said it is really saddening to know that some innocent children and women have been hit by this tragedy, as so far reported deaths have crossed 45 individuals.

They prayed for the departed souls and the early recovery of injured migrants.