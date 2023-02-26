‘Jail Bharo’ drive has become embarrassing for Imran: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘Jail Bharo’ movement has proved to be a moment of shame for party chief Imran Khan.

Talking to the media in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan sometimes attacks Islamabad, and sometimes he threatens to seal the capital. After failing at everything, he dissolved the assemblies his party ruled, Sanaullah added.

The minister claimed the former prime minister has created chaos and riots in the country for eight months – since he was ousted from power through a vote of no-confidence.

Sanaullah said Imran’s entire narrative is spreading confusion only. He tried to create problems in the four years he ruled, and was now trying to aggravate the problems.

“On the other hand, we are trying to get the country out of trouble,” the minister maintained.

Taking a further jibe at the PTI chief, the minister said the party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement has instead become a matter of embarrassment for Imran Khan.

A total of only 100 or so people gathered for the campaign, out of which 80% want to be freed, saying they had been misled.

The PML-N leader said those who courted arrest were sent to jail, not a beggar camp. They will all be kept detained for 30 days each, he added.

Initially, the far-off prisons will be filled. The ones in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh and Shahpur have ample space. These will be followed by Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi prisons.

Commenting on the audio leaks wherein Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was purportedly seeking fixation of a particular case with a certain bench of the apex court, Rana Sanaullah said the government desired that this aspect be inquired into during the ongoing suo motu proceedings on the delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Why did the former chief minister give an impression that he knew the judge he named in the leaked clip, the minister questioned.

He further said he is not in favor of accusing any judge until an investigation is complete.