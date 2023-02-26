Videos » Pukaar Pukaar with Zohaib Saleem Butt | Kahramanmaras Earthquake | SAMAA TV | 26th February 2023 Pukaar with Zohaib Saleem Butt | Kahramanmaras Earthquake | SAMAA TV | 26th February 2023 Feb 26, 2023 Pukaar with Zohaib Saleem Butt | Kahramanmaras Earthquake | SAMAA TV | 26th February 2023 Recommended Explosion in Barkhan leaves 5 dead, several injured PSL 8 Livescores: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi PSL 8 Livescores: Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans by 66 runs Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Ex-wife of Imran Ashraf finally spills the beans These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022