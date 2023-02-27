Four Pakistanis ‘missing’ as over 60 killed in migrants boat wreck off Italy

At least 59 migrants, including 11 children and a newborn baby, died after their overloaded boat sank early on Sunday in stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region, officials said.

“As of a few minutes ago, the number of confirmed victims was 59,” Vincenzo Voce, mayor of the coastal city of Crotone, told TV channel Sky TG-24 on Sunday afternoon.

The Pakistan embassy in Italy continues to vigorously follow the case of Pakistanis aboard the vessel.

It is not yet clear where the boat came from, but local authorities say the people on board belonged to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia.

Earlier, rescue services said more than 40 migrants, including a baby a few months old, died after their overloaded boat sank early on Sunday in stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region.

“At the current time, 80 people have been recovered alive, including some who managed to reach the shore after the sinking,” the coastguard said in a statement.

“Forty-three bodies have been found along the coastline,” it added.

On the other hand, Manuela Curra, a provincial government official, told the Reuters news agency that survivors were mostly from Afghanistan, as well as a few from Pakistan and a couple from Somalia. She added that identifying the nationalities of the dead was difficult.

She said the boat had left the Turkish coastal city of Izmir three or four days ago. Italian officials told the BBC that those onboard were mainly from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Iran.

FO ‘following’ reports of Pakistanis’ presence aboard sunken migrants boat

Crotone’s rescue centre said 12 of the 59 victims were children, including a newborn, and 33 were women, according to AGI news agency.

Italian coastguards said the overloaded vessel broke up in violent waves off Crotone, with one officer reporting that a suspected people smuggler had been arrested by the security forces.

Wooden debris was strewn across around 100 metres (330 feet) of beach, where many rescuers were deployed, an AFP journalist saw.

Rescue workers told AFP that the vessel had been carrying “more than 200 people”.

“Calabria is in mourning after this terrible tragedy,” regional governor Roberto Occhiuto said.

Far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who came to power in October vowing to stem the flow of migrants reaching Italian shores, said “The government is committed to preventing (migrant boat) departures and, with them, this type of tragedy.”

This photo obtained from Italian news agency Ansa, taken on February 26, 2023 shows bags containing the bodies of deceased migrants in Steccato di Cutro, south of Crotone, after their boat sank off Italy’s southern Calabria region. STRINGER / ANSA / AFP

Italian police images showed wooden debris scattered across around 100 metres (328 feet) of beach, with rescuers and survivors waiting to be transported to a migrant centre.

Expressing her “deep pain”, PM Meloni also said it was “criminal to put a boat of barely 20 metres to sea with 200 people on board and a bad weather forecast”.

“The government is committed to preventing departures, and with them, this type of tragedy,” she added in a statement, saying it required the “greatest” collaboration of states from where migrants set off and originate.

Pope Francis said he would “pray for each of them, for the missing and for the other survivors”.

Pakistani survivors

In a statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Officer spokesperson said a senior embassy official in Italy met 16 Pakistani survivors of the capsized vessel.

“They seemed in good physical condition,” the statement reads.

“According to them, there were 20 Pakistanis on the ship. Embassy is in close contact with Italian authorities to verify status of the four missing Pakistanis,” the statement reads.

‘Eradicate the causes’

President Sergio Mattarella said many of the migrants were from Afghanistan and Iran and were fleeing “very difficult conditions”.

He called for a “strong commitment” from the international community to eradicate causes of migration, such as war, persecution and poverty.

The latest such tragedy comes just days after the government pushed through parliament a controversial new law on rescuing would-be migrants.

Meloni, the leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, won power in October partly on a promise to stem the flow of migrants reaching Italian shores.

Increased risk of drownings

The new law forces migrant aid vessels to make just one rescue attempt at a time, which critics say risks increasing the number of drownings in the central Mediterranean.

The route is considered the most dangerous crossing in the world for people seeking asylum in Europe.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the latest disaster “shows how absolutely necessary it is to staunchly combat illegal immigration”.

A large proportion of people fleeing conflict and poverty, for what they hope will be a better life in Europe, cross from Africa via Italy.

According to the interior ministry, nearly 14,000 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea so far this year, up from 5,200 over the same period last year and 4,200 in the first two months of 2021.

Charities rescuing people in difficulty at sea bring only a fraction of migrants ashore.

Most of those who are rescued are plucked from the dangerous waters by coastguards or the navy.

Despite this, the government in Rome accuses rescue charities of encouraging migrants to attempt the crossing and boosting the fortunes of human traffickers.

“People in difficulty at sea should be rescued, whatever the cost, without penalising those trying to help them,” centrist former economy minister Carlo Calenda said on Twitter.

“It’s humanly unacceptable and incomprehensible why we are here to witness avoidable tragedies,” Doctors Without Borders (MSF) tweeted.