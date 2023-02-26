PSL 8 Livescores: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

Live scores

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi are facing each other and hoping for third victory in PSL 8, fans are waiting for a tough contest between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam.

Lahore Qalandars batting

Lahore Qalandars lost their opener Mirza Tahir Baig early as Wahab Riaz bowled him. But Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique rebuilt and scored fifty runs partnership for the second wicket.

They reached fifty in the seventh over and scored 11 runs in the eighth over to reach 61 for the loss of just one wicket.

Lahore Qalandars added 20 more runs in the next two overs and had 81 runs for the loss of one wicket at half way stage.

Abdullah Shafique reached his half-century in the 11th over with a six, off 31 balls with three fours and three sixes.

Fakhar Zaman smashed his third six to help Lahore Qalandars reach 100 in the 12th over.

Wahab Riaz came back to bowl in the 13th over and was greeted by Fakhar Zaman with a six.

The left-hander hurt himself as he slipped while running a second run. But Abdullah Shafique hit him for a six and a four on fourth and the fifth ball.

Wahab Riaz got his revenge on the last ball as Abdullah Shafique was dismissed after scoring 75 runs off 41 balls and Lahore Qalandars lost their second wicket for 127 runs in 13 overs.

Fakhar Zaman still did not slow down and reached his fifty off 32 deliveries with his fifth six of the innings. That was followed by a wide and another six as Lahore Qalandars reached 145 in 14 overs.

Fakhar Zaman smashed his seventh six of the innings in the 15th over against James Neesham, which brought up the 150 of Lahore Qalandars.

The left-hand batter started the 16th over with his eighth six of the innings and Sam Billings hit a paddle shot for a four on the third ball as Lahore Qalandars reached 170 off third ball of the 16th over.

Sam Billings got another boundary on the last ball as Lahore Qalandars got 18 runs from the 17th over.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars made two changes as they brought in England’s Sam Billings and Abdullah Shafique in place of Shai Hope and Kamran Ghulam.

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi also made changes as they brought in Bhanuka Rajapaksa in for his countryfellow Dasun Shanaka and also dropped Sufiyaan Muqeem for Saad Masood. Their third change was Salman Irshad for Usman Qadir.