PSL 8 Livescores: Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs

Lahore Qalandars scored their biggest ever PSL total of 241 runs, third biggest total overall against Peshawar Zalmi, thanks to half centuries from Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique.

Peshawar Zalmi batting

Peshawar Zalmi could not get off to a good start as Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled Muhammad Haris for a duck.

In his next over, Shaheen bowled the national team skipper Babar Azam for seven runs.

Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler Cadmore played some classy strokes and added 35 runs in three overs as Peshawar Zalmi finished batting powerplay with 63 runs in six overs.

Tom Kohler Cadmore and Saim Ayub scored 14 runs in the first over of Rashid Khan and completed the half-century of their partnership off 28 balls.

Tom Kohler Cadmore attacked Rashid Khan again in his second over and hit two sixes, a four to complete 100 of their team in the ninth over.

The pair hit a six each in the 10th over against Sikandar Raza and got another 18 runs to reach 119 runs in 10 overs.

Haris Rauf ended their 91 run partnership by dismissing Cadmore for 55 runs off 23 balls.

In the same over Saim Ayub reached his fifty off 31 balls but in the next over Rashid Khan dismissed him.

Things became difficult for Peshawar Zalmi as they had 133 at the end of 12th over and needed 109 runs from eight overs.

Haris Rauf conceded only four runs in the 13th over so Peshawar Zalmi’s required run rate became 15 as they needed 105 runs from last seven overs.

They scored 22 runs in next two overs but the required rate kept increasing as they needed 82 runs in last five overs.

Zaman Khan’s 16th over started with a six by Bhanuka Rajapaksa but he bounced back and two wickets in the same over, as Peshawar Zalmi lost six wickets for 171 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Wahab Riaz, Saad Masood and James Neesham to complete a five wicket-haul, as Peshawar Zalmi lost their ninth wicket for 200 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi scored only one run in the last over and finished with 201 runs in 20 overs.

Lahore Qalandars batting

Lahore Qalandars lost their opener Mirza Tahir Baig early as Wahab Riaz bowled him. But Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique rebuilt and scored fifty runs partnership for the second wicket.

They reached fifty in the seventh over and scored 11 runs in the eighth over to reach 61 for the loss of just one wicket.

Lahore Qalandars added 20 more runs in the next two overs and had 81 runs for the loss of one wicket at half way stage.

Abdullah Shafique reached his half-century in the 11th over with a six, off 31 balls with three fours and three sixes.

Fakhar Zaman smashed his third six to help Lahore Qalandars reach 100 in the 12th over.

Wahab Riaz came back to bowl in the 13th over and was greeted by Fakhar Zaman with a six.

The left-hander hurt himself as he slipped while running a second run. But Abdullah Shafique hit him for a six and a four on fourth and the fifth ball.

Wahab Riaz got his revenge on the last ball as Abdullah Shafique was dismissed after scoring 75 runs off 41 balls and Lahore Qalandars lost their second wicket for 127 runs in 13 overs.

Fakhar Zaman still did not slow down and reached his fifty off 32 deliveries with his fifth six of the innings. That was followed by a wide and another six as Lahore Qalandars reached 145 in 14 overs.

Fakhar Zaman smashed his seventh six of the innings in the 15th over against James Neesham, which brought up the 150 of Lahore Qalandars.

The left-hand batter started the 16th over with his eighth six of the innings and Sam Billings hit a paddle shot for a four on the third ball as Lahore Qalandars reached 170 off third ball of the 16th over.

Sam Billings got another boundary on the last ball as Lahore Qalandars got 18 runs from the 17th over.

Lahore Qalandars reached the 200 in the 18th over as Fakhar Zaman hit Rovman Powell for two fours. Fakhar Zaman smashed his ninth and the tenth six in the same over to reach 96.

On the last ball Fakhar Zaman tried to hit another boundary but was caught in nineties. Lahore Qalandars lost their third wicket for 215 runs in 18 overs.

It looked like Lahore Qalandars were going for 250 but Salman Irshad bowled a brilliant 19th over and conceded just seven runs.

Sam Billings still made sure that Lahore Qalandars reached their biggest score of PSL and third biggest total overall with 241 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars made two changes as they brought in England’s Sam Billings and Abdullah Shafique in place of Shai Hope and Kamran Ghulam.

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi also made changes as they brought in Bhanuka Rajapaksa in for his countryfellow Dasun Shanaka and also dropped Sufiyaan Muqeem for Saad Masood. Their third change was Salman Irshad for Usman Qadir.