PTI ‘Jail Bharo’ drive Day 5: Leadership ‘missing’, 45 workers court arrest in Gujranwala

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘Jail Bharo’ movement enters its fifth day today (Sunday) in Gujranwala, no party leader has so far courted arrest, while only 45 workers have voluntarily turned themselves in.

Party workers were reported to have climbed atop the prisoner van, and were shouting slogans. Women workers stood alongside the prisoner vans, got their photos taken, and left the spot.

Station House Officer Gohar Abbas said the local PTI leaders asked them to bring 40 prison vans, while not even two have been filled yet.

Police were also making announcements, inviting PTI workers and leaders to voluntarily turn themselves in. They said those arrested will be accorded respect.

However, as per posts shared by the PTI’s official Twitter account, former MPA Zafarullah Cheema and Nazar Muhammad Gondal were among the first to have courted arrest.

As per reports, at least 10 former lawmakers and 200 workers of the PTI were supposed to court arrest in Gujranwala today. In this regard, party leaders, workers and supporters had started gathering at the residence of the local president, Khalid Aziz Lone, earlier today.

The PTI launched its ‘Jail Bharo’ movement on February 22, with the aim of pressuring the government to hold general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On the first day of the movement, several PTI leaders and workers, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Azam Swati, and Asad Umar, were arrested in Lahore.

Following Lahore, arrests were courted in Rawalpindi, but none in Multan and Peshawar.

The PTI has been actively pursuing its demand for fresh elections, citing allegations of widespread election rigging. The government, however, has rejected the PTI’s demands and has called for the party to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to disruptive tactics.

The PTI’s Jail Bharo movement has seen wide participation from its leaders, workers, and supporters across the country.