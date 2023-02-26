New weather system sees showers in different parts of Pakistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a new westerly weather system that can bring showers in different parts of the country.

Under a new system, upper and central regions of the country are likely to receive rains along with heavy winds from February 28 (Tuesday) to March 2 (Thursday) during this period, the Met Office stated on Sunday.

It said, moreover, the possibility of snowfall in the mountains of Islamabad is also expected. WhileMurree, Galiat, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan may also experience similar weather conditions.

The meteorological department has also issued an alert to all concerned institutions, stating that under the new system, there will be thundershowers in Potohar and the Gujranwala region, including Islamabad.