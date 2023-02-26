PSL 8 Livescores: Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans by 66 runs

Live scores

Karachi Kings registered their second victory in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) as they defeated the table toppers Multan Sultans by 66 runs in National Bank Arena in Karachi.

Multan Sultans batting

Multan Sultans were given a good start once again by Muhammad Rizwan and Shan Masood as they scored 41 runs in five overs.

Shan Masood looked more aggressive but was dismissed by Akif Javed after scoring 25 runs off 16 balls.

Multan Sultans were looking good after ninth over as they had 68 runs and needed 100 runs to win from 11 overs.

But then Tabraiz Shamsi turned the game and dismissed David Miller and Khushdil Shah.

On the other hand Shoaib Malik dismissed Multan Sultans’ in-form skipper Muhammad Rizwan for 29 runs.

Multan Sultans lost five wickets for 76 runs and needed 92 runs from last eight overs.

Tabraiz Shami got his third wicket in his last over when he dismissed Usama Mir for 10 runs and Multan Sultans lost their sixth wicket for 88 runs.

Karachi Kings skipper got his first wicket in the 15th over when he dismissed Carlos Brathwaite and Multan Sultans lost their seventh wicket for 95 runs.

Shoaib Malik got his third wicket in the 17th over and Multan Sultans were bowled out for 101 runs.

Shoaib Malik picked up three wickets and conceded only 16 runs, as Karachi Kings won by 66 runs.

Karachi Kings batting

Anwar Ali put an end to Karachi Kings’ opening partnership of 32 runs by taking the wicket of James Vince, who had been batting alongside Matthew Wade.

Tayyab Tahir then came to the crease to support Wade and the two batsmen batted well together. Tayyab, who was making his debut, had a memorable performance as he scored a half-century off just 33 balls.

Tayyab and Wade formed a strong partnership of 109 runs for Karachi Kings, but Ehsanullah broke the pair by dismissing Tayyab when he was on 65 runs out of the team’s total of 141 runs.

After Tayyab’s dismissal, Matthew Wade continued to score runs for Karachi Kings and formed another partnership with Shoaib Malik.

However, Wade was eventually dismissed for 46 runs off 47 balls, bringing an end to his innings and leaving Karachi Kings with a total of 148 runs.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to field first against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League 2023, here on Sunday.

Karachi Kings, led by Imad Wasim, have made three changes to their team. Muhammad Musa has returned to the squad, replacing Muhammad Umar who was part of the team in Multan.

Tayyab Tahir is making his PSL debut and has been included in the team in place of Haider Ali.

In addition, Tabraiz Shamsi is making his debut for Karachi Kings, replacing Imran Tahir.

Multan Sultans performing well in this season, winning 4 out of their 5 matches and finishing at the top of the points table.

In contrast, Karachi Kings only won one of their 5 matches, which resulted in them finishing at the bottom of the table, in 5th place.

Karachi Kings Playing XI

Multan Sultans Playing XI