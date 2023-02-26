PSL 8 live score updates: Multan Sultans win toss, elect to field first against Karachi Kings

Live scores

Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to field first against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League 2023, here on Sunday

Karachi Kings, led by Imad Wasim, have made three changes to their team. Muhammad Musa has returned to the squad, replacing Muhammad Umar who was part of the team in Multan.

Tayyab Tahir is making his PSL debut and has been included in the team in place of Haider Ali.

In addition, Tabraiz Shamsi is making his debut for Karachi Kings, replacing Imran Tahir.

Multan Sultans performing well in this season, winning 4 out of their 5 matches and finishing at the top of the points table.

In contrast, Karachi Kings only won one of their 5 matches, which resulted in them finishing at the bottom of the table, in 5th place.

Karachi Kings Playing XI

Multan Sultans Playing XI