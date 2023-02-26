Explosion in Barkhan leaves 5 dead, several injured

An explosion was reported in Barkhan district of Balochistan on Sunday, leaving five people dead and several injured.

The blast occurred at the Rakhni market in the morning when locals were busy shopping. Four people were martyred and over 10 injured, including a woman and a five-year-old girl. The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Later, one of the injured died during treatment, raising the death toll to five.

Teaching hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Najeebullah said four of the injured were in critical condition.

Police and local authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the explosion and cordoned off the area to conduct a thorough investigation.

Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso said the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, went off.

Balochistan CM condemns

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the blast and directed the authorities to take all possible measures to arrest the culprits.

“Those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity,” he said.

“Terrorists are creating uncertainty to achieve their evil goals. But we won’t allow anti-state elements to succeed,” the minister stated, promising that the government would adopt an effective counter-terrorism strategy.

Bizenjo also directed officials to provide the best medical care to injured people and prayed for the high ranks of the deceased.

The Balochistan province has experienced a surge in violent incidents in recent months, including bombings and targeted attacks, leading to heightened security measures and public safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the blast and sought a report from the Balochistan CM and Balochistan IG.