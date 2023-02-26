Explosion in Barkhan leaves 4 dead, several injured

An explosion was reported in Barkhan, the district of Balochistan on Sunday, leaving at least four dead and several injured.

The blast occurred at the Rakhni market in the morning when locals were busy shopping, killing at least four people and leaving eight others injured. The bodies and injured individuals were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police and local authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the explosion and cordoned off the area to conduct a thorough investigation. The cause of the blast remains unclear at this time, and authorities have not released any details regarding suspects.

The Balochistan province has experienced a surge in violent incidents in recent months, including bombings and targeted attacks, leading to heightened security measures and public safety concerns.

More to follow….