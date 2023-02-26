Polling underway for Rajanpur NA-193 by-election

Despite the provincial government’s request to defer the by-polls due to security concerns, the voting for the National Assembly constituency of NA-193 in Rajanpur began on schedule on Sunday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) turned down the request and confirmed that the polling kicked off at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without intervals.

The ECP has established a control room at its secretariat to monitor the election and address any complaints regarding the polling.

There are 11 candidates contesting the by-polls, and there are 379,204 registered voters in the constituency, of which 206,497 are male and 172,709 are female.

The ECP has set up 237 polling stations in the constituency, where police personnel have been deputed for security, while 200 Punjab Rangers personnel are fulfilling duties as a quick response force.

The electoral body has warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate the election code of conduct or disrupt the polling process.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had nominated Mohsin Leghari to contest the by-polls on Rajanpur’s NA 193, after PTI chief Imran Khan withdrew his nomination papers due to fears of disqualification in the Tyrian White case.

Ammar Awais Laghari is contesting on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ticket, and Akhtar Hassan Gorchani for Pakistan Peoples Party, among eight others.

The seat had fallen vacant after PTI lawmaker Jaffar Khan Leghari died on December 31, 2022, in Lahore after a prolonged illness.