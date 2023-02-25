Khuzdar bomb blast leaves two policemen martyred

Two policemen were martyred and one person injured in an explosion close to a police mobile near the Jhalawan Complex in Khuzdar on Saturday evening.

Police said their personnel were among three people injured in an explosion near a police mobile.

The injured were shifted to Khuzdar teaching hospital, where two policemen could not survive.

The martyred were identified as driver Muhammad Din and constable Abdul Salam.

Soon after the blast, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, while investigators also reached the spot.

Bomb Disposal Squad officials confirmed it was a remote-controlled blast.

Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ilyas Kibzai reached the teaching hospital and directed the authorities to ensure the best facilities to the victims.