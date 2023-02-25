Finance Ministry clears the air on pensions, salary payments

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday rejected the rumours and social media posts claiming the government plans to stop all pension and salary payments to government employees.

The Finance Division issued a statement terming the reports “completely false”.

The Finance Division rejected a newspaper report, saying: “There are rumours floating around that the government has instructed to stop payment of pay, pension, etc. This is completely false as no such instructions have been given by Finance Division, which is the concerned federal ministry.”

The ministry said the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) has completed work regarding payment of salaries and pensions. Other payments are also being processed as usual.

The AGP strongly rejected the directives to withhold the salaries, pensions and other payments of government employees for the month of February.

