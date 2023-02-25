PCB-Punjab finance row: Two PSL matches in Lahore, others to be shifted to Khi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in an emergency meeting, decided that only two matches of the ongoing Pakistan Super League will be held in Lahore, and the remaining shifted to Karachi.

The decision was also conveyed to the interim Punjab government.

Government sources earlier said if the cricket board did not cooperate, it can hold the matches anywhere it wants. It added it will only bear expenses for two matches.

The PCB also conveyed to the Punjab government that the Rs250 million sought for providing security and other expenses incurred on the matches cannot be provided.

The Lahore leg of the PSL 8 was scheduled to begin on Feb 26.

The development came after the interim government of Punjab asked for Rs250 million in addition to the already-paid Rs50 from the PCB for security arrangements and other expenses for the matches.

Previously, the government had sought Rs500 million, out of which Rs50m had been provided. When the PCB refused to give any more money, the government reduced the remaining amount to Rs250m, however, the board refused that too.

Punjab govt reply to PCB free-matches demand

Sources in the Punjab government claimed if the PCB will not purchase its own floodlights, the Punjab government cannot pay the dues.

“If the PCB buys its own lights, it will cost Rs250 million. Otherwise, if floodlights are rented, they will cost Rs800 million,” sources said.

“If the PCB does not cooperate with the Punjab government, it can arrange the matches wherever it wants,” SAMAA TV quoted the Punjab government sources as saying.

The sources further said the PCB has billions of rupees in its accounts, but instead of bearing expenses for its own event, the board is asking for money from the Punjab government.