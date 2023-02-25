Doctor says Marri’s teenage daughter sexually abused in captivity

Doctors have confirmed that the 17-year-old daughter of Khan Muhammad Marri, who was recovered in an operation in Kohlu, was raped.

Police surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz on Saturday said there were also cigarette burn marks on the girl’s feet.

Earlier, DNA samples of Marri’s wife, daughter and sons were collected, and sent to the Punjab forensic laboratory for tests.

After the bodies of three people, including a woman, were found in a well in Barkhan district in a police operation, the wife, daughter and four sons of Marri were allegedly rescued from the private prison of Balochistan Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran.

According to Dr Faiz, the 17-year-old daughter of Marri was sexually abused, while no evidence was found of the same on his 50-year-old wife, Gran Naz.

She said Gran Naz was only physically abused. Two sons of Khan Muhammad Marri have also given statements of being sexually assaulted, she stated.

Statements recorded

Earlier, Marri’s recovered wife and children appeared in the court of judicial magistrate 12 where their statements were recorded.

The court had directed to conduct physical examination and DNA tests of Marri’s recovered family members.

The victim family’s lawyer, Tanveer Marri, told the media that statements of the children were recorded in the magistrate’s court under Section 164 of CrPC.

Son of Khan Muhammad Marri in his first interview on the Barkhan incident. PHOTO: SAMAA TV

He said the woman and her children gave statements against minister Khetran, who was arrested earlier this week on charges of killing a woman and her two sons, whose bodies were found in Barkhan.

The recovered girl and boys have also claimed they were raped, Tanveer Marri said.

The lawyer further said that the victim family named Sardar Khetran and his close associate in their statements.

The children’s blood and DNA samples were collected for tests, the lawyer added.