Glass ceiling shattered: LHCBA gets first woman secretary

The Hamid Khan-led Professional group-backed candidate has been elected president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA).

Ishtiaq A. Khan was elected the president, securing 7,293 votes, while his rival, Lehrasib Gondal, bagged 3,372 votes.

Meanwhile, Sabahat Rizvi created history after she was elected the high court bar association’s secretary with 4,310 votes, and became the first ever woman to hold this post.

Moreover, Rabia Bajwa was declared successful on the seat of vice president. She secured 3,590 votes.

Shahrukh Shehbaz Warraich was elected the treasurer with 7,109 votes.

The LHCBA annual elections were held on Saturday amid tight security measures. Lahore capital police chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited the polling site and reviewed the security arrangements.

IHCBA results

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association elections were also held on Saturday.

After the vote count, Naveed Malik was declared president, Rizwan Shabbir Kiyani secretary and Jamil Fayaz Rajpoot joint secretary.