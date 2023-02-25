Backlog of cases in Supreme Court drops by 2,285

The pendency or backlog of cases in the Supreme Court has been reduced by 2,285 – from 54,735 to 52,450.

As per statistics shared by the Supreme Court of Pakistan public relations officer, a total of 24,303 cases were decided from February 2, 2022 to February 25, 2023 against the total institution of 22,018 new cases during the said period.

The number of cases decided in the annual period ending February 2023 is the highest since 2018, when the total disposal was 16,961 cases.

The statement issued reads: “The positive result is a manifestation of the extraordinary hard work of the Hon’ble Judges of the Supreme Court, introduction of a case management system and the constitution of Benches according to the needs of the caseload.”