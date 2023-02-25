Imran files application seeking dismissal of ECP protest case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday filed an application with the investigation officer of Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station to dismiss the case registered against him for protesting outside the election commission office.

The former prime minister filed the application against an FIR registered against him for protest over an Election Commission of Pakistan decision.

He argued that the case filed against him was false and baseless, and only meant to damage the PTI’s reputation.

He said he has always believed in the supremacy of the rule of law and the case against him should be dismissed.

It is pertinent to note that the FIR involves violation of Section 144, provisions of vandalism and interference in the functioning of the government.

In the same case,