Punjab, KP polls suo motu: parties file pleas for full SC bench sans two judges

Three main parties in the ruling coalition – the PML-N, PPP and JUI-F – have filed miscellaneous petitions seeking a full-court bench, excluding Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, to hear the suo motu notice on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The three coalition partners prayed in their pleas that the two judges have already made their intentions clear.

Meanwhile, a separate application was filed with the Supreme Court for becoming a party in the suo motu case.

The petition, filed by lawyers of the Supreme Court and high courts, states that the joint statement of the three political parties regarding two SC judges is contrary to law and facts, and an attempt to influence.

The lawyers said it was a matter of supremacy of the Constitution, and they wanted to assist the court. They claimed attempts were being made to influence the court, which cannot be allowed.

The plea stated that the Supreme Court had previously rejected a request for formation of a full bench in the Dost Muhammad Mazari case. It is the prerogative of the chief justice of Pakistan to constitute a bench.

The PPP, PML-N and JUI want to take advantage of the situation, the lawyers stated in the plea. The move is an attempt to delay an important matter of public importance.

Christians want change of polls date

On the other hand, the Christian community also filed a miscellaneous petition and urged that elections in Punjab and KP, announced by President Arif Alvi for April 9, should be postponed, as their religious festival of Easter falls on that day.

The petition stated: “The Christian community on the polls day will be busy in celebrating Easter, hence the elections date should be changed from April 9 to any other date. Also, April 7 is Good Friday, so elections should not be held on April 7 and April 9.”

The community seeks to be party in the case for redressal of its grievance.

The application was submitted by Implementation Minority Rights Forum Chairman Samuel Maskan.