Per-tola gold price falls by Rs1,000 in domestic market

Amid US dollar value decrease in global markets, the domestic gold market in Pakistan witnessed a dip in prices.

The 24-karat gold per tola decreased in value by Rs1,000 to reach Rs194,100.

Moreover, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold reduced by Rs858 to Rs166,409.

In the global market, the price of yellow metal fell by $8 to get to $1,810.

On the other hand, the price of 24-karat silver per tola reduced by Rs20 to end for the day at Rs2,080. While 10 grams of 24-karat silver witnessed a slight dip of Rs17.15 to reach Rs1,783.26.

The global price of silver stood at Rs20.70.