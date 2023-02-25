IHC orders capital police to vacate 200 quarters near Lal Masjid

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday declared the occupation of government quarters by the Islamabad Capital Police (ICT) illegal in the name of the Lal Masjid operation 16 years ago.

An IHC division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri ordered the police, who have occupied Capital Development Authority apartments for 16 years, to vacate them within a month or face legal action.

The judgment came on CDA’s appeals pending since 2011 against the occupation of 200 flats.

The court observed that if the flats are not vacated in a month, the Islamabad IG and the interior secretary will be dealt with according to law.

The court has also ordered registration of cases against the occupying police officers and officials.

It said departmental action should also be taken against those responsible.

The police had taken 200 flats for the Lal Masjid operation in 2007, but kept them occupied since then. Occupying the premises is open stubbornness on the part of the police.

The court verdict said that the police could not prove that the flats were formally allotted to them ever.

Lal Masjid operation

The Lal Masjid operation was an armed confrontation in July 2007 between security forces and Jamia Hafsa madrasah complex ‘students’ in Islamabad.