ECP rejects Punjab govt’s plea to postpone Rajanpur by-poll

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the Punjab government’s request to postpone by-election on NA-193, scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday).

In a letter to the Punjab chief secretary, the ECP wrote that action will be taken against the institutions concerned as per the law over non-cooperation.

Punjab govt plea

The interim government of Punjab had on Friday requested for postponement of the by-elections at the eleventh hour.

The Dera Ghazi Khan commissioner, citing security concerns, wrote a letter to the ECP, to which the commission responded that all arrangements have been completed.

The by-poll on NA-193 Rajanpur will be held on Sunday as per schedule.

According to the spokesperson for the election commission, along with the returning officer, the deputy commissioner, police, Rangers and Pakistan Army officials concerned will be present in the District Control Room to deal with any situation.

The central and provincial control rooms for monitoring the election process will also be operational uninterrupted till the results are declared.

The ECP expressed its anger over non-cooperation of the district administration, sent a letter to the Punjab chief secretary.

It said that under Article 220, all institutions are obliged to support the commission, adding they should be instructed to support the DRO and RO.

The election commission made it clear that non-cooperation will be dealt with according to law.