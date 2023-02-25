159 Indians among 214 foreigners ‘given Pakistani citizenship’ in 5 years

The Interior Ministry has granted Pakistani citizenship to 214 foreigners during the last five years over multiple reasons, including marriage, family relationships among others.

Official documents that SAMAA TV Investigation Unit got access to, revealed that 214 foreigners were granted Pakistani citizenship in the last five years.

As per documents, as many as 159 Indians were granted Pakistani citizenship, as well as 55 citizens of other countries.

The documents reveal two Indians got Pakistani nationality last month, while 55 were granted nationality in 2019, 43 in 2018, 27 each in 2020 and 2021, and 18 Indians were granted Pakistani citizenship last year.

They also revealed that there were thousands of applications still pending with the ministry for approval.

The citizenship was granted due to marriages, family relationship, professions or were living in Pakistan for long, officials said.

The documents further revealed that Pakistani authorities granted citizenship to four Afghans in 2022, one in 2021, three in 2020, two in 2019 and one in 2018.

Three Chinese citizens were also granted Pakistani nationality in the past five years, while four Bangladeshis, one Italian, one Swiss, three Americans, two Canadians and four British nationals got Pakistani nationality during this period.

Over 20 nationals of Burma, Philippine, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal also got Pakistani nationality in the same period.