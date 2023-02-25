From ‘spoilt brat’ to ‘king of conspiracies’: Imran, Maryam engage in Twitter spat

The war of words between former prime minister Imran Khan and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz seems to have escalated, after the latter responded to the former’s jibe of “spoiled brat” over her alleged attacks on some members of the judiciary.

On Saturday afternoon, the PTI chief took a swipe at Ms Nawaz and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for their allegedly “shameless & calculated attacks on SC judges”.

He claimed the purpose of these attacks was “to run away from elections” even if it meant violating the Constitution.

In a follow-up tweet along with a video clip from a TV channel, Imran Khan claimed the PDM leaders were “petrified of elections knowing they will be decimated”, which was why he said they were “maligning the SC judges”.

A few hours later, a charged-up Maryam took to Twitter to respond to Khan’s online attack through a thread of tweets.

Commenting on the “spoilt brat” jibe and calling him the “king of conspiracies,thriving & surviving on them with the help of your Godfather Faiz & his vestiges”, she challenged Khan to ‘wait and watch’ how she “checkmate you so Godsons & pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance”.

In another tweet, the PML-N firebrand called Imran the “first ever PM to be guilty of all forms of corruption”, and mentioned some of the so-called corruption cases against the former PM and his wife.

She told Imran to “man up & face the law”, in the face of him “avoiding courts and begging for adjournments”.

She remarked, “Plastered leg will no more save you.”