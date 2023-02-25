Buzdar in trouble: NAB seeks record of ex-CM, 10 family members’ assets

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has tightened the noose further around the neck of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar.

The accountability bureau has summoned the record of assets and properties in the name of the former chief minister and his 10 family members by February 28, in a case of accumulating assets and properties beyond means.

The NAB has summoned details of the property, land purchased, gifts received and inherited property by the Buzdar family.

The bureau’s Lahore office has issued a letter to the additional deputy commissioner (revenue) to submit the record of Usman Buzdar’s family by February 28.

The NAB issued directions to provide record of properties in the name of Usman Buzdar.