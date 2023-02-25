‘It was misconstrued’: Ranbir Kapoor clarifies statement about Pakistani filmmakers

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor clarified his statement that he will ‘love to work with Pakistani filmmakers’, saying that it was misinterpreted (by Indian audience).

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor attended Red Sea International Film Festival where he was asked if he would consider working with Pakistani filmmakers if given the opportunity.

The Besharam actor replied positively to the question saying that he would love to work with Pakistani filmmakers, as artists have no boundaries.

View this post on Instagram

However, Indian social media users criticized Ranbir of his supposed lack of patriotism after he expressed willingness to working with Pakistanis.

In a recent interview while promoting his upcoming movie, the actor clarified his statement, stating that it was misconstrued and that he did not intend for it to be controversial.

He explained that he was asked by several Pakistani filmmakers if he would consider working with them on a good subject, to which he replied that there are no boundaries for artists when it comes to art.

“I had gone to a film festival and there were a lot of Pakistani filmmakers asking me this question, ‘If you’ve got a good subject would you do it?’ So, I didn’t want it to be controversial in any way,” an Indian website The Indian Express reported.

The actor emphasized that he believes cinema and art have no boundaries, and that he has previously worked with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Ranbir also noted that he respects the contributions of Pakistani artists such as singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam to Hindi film industry.

However, Kapoor stressed that while art should be respected, it is not above one’s country, and that one’s first priority should always be their country.

He concluded by stating that anyone not on good terms with their country should not be considered for collaboration.

The actor was last seen in blockbuster movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva alongside wife Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s directorial Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is slated to release on March 8 later this year.