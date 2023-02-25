Markets, restaurants in Karachi to close latest by 10pm

Following the directions of the federal government under energy saving policy, Sindh government has decided to close the markets and eateries in Karachi latest by 10pm.

The federal government had also sent a letter to Sindh chief secretary on February 16, urging the implementation of the energy saving plan.

In this regard, the chief secretary conveyed the order to the Karachi commissioner and ensuing; the commissioner has given instructions to all deputy commissioners (DCs) of Karachi to follow up on it.

The government has directed closure of shopping malls and markets by 8:30pm, while wedding halls, hotels and restaurants must be closed by 10pm.

In addition, the commissioner has directed all DCs to submit implementation reports.