Pakistan agrees to increase policy rate by 2% in a bid to secure IMF tranche

Pakistan has agreed to increase its policy rate by two percent during ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to officials from the ministry of finance.

The country is sorting out the differences over fiscal policy that has stalled the release of more than $1 billion from $6.5 billion bailout package signed in 2019.

The interest rate currently stands at 17%.

The negotiations, which continued until late last night, have been described as highly detailed, with IMF officials examining each point in great detail. The talks are now said to be at the technical level.

The agreement to raise the policy rate is seen as a key step in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to secure a new loan package from the IMF. The country has faced a number of economic challenges in recent years, including a large trade deficit and a significant debt burden.

The move is expected to have a significant impact on Pakistan’s economy, as higher interest rates can help to control inflation and stabilize the currency.

However, it may also be unpopular with consumers, as it could lead to higher borrowing costs and slower economic growth.

Despite these challenges, officials from the finance ministry expressed confidence in the negotiations, stating that they are committed to working with the global lender to find a sustainable solution to Pakistan’s economic problems.

“We are working hard to ensure that our economy is stable and sustainable in the long term,” said an official. “We believe that these negotiations with the IMF are a key step in achieving that goal.”