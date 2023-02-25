‘Jail Bharo’ movement enters fourth day in Multan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘Jail Bharo’ movement has entered its fourth day, with 10 party leaders and 200 activists expected to court arrest in Multan today.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi will reach Nawanshahr Chowk.

He also shared a video message ahead of the day urging the people to participate in their drive.

Malik Aamir Dogar and Senator Aon Abbas will be reaching the same location along with their convoys by 2pm.

Ten party leaders and 200 activists will be courting voluntary arrest to the police.

MPO 3 imposed on arrested workers

Lahore police booked PTI workers under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) which states, “Government, if satisfied that with a view to preventing any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety p or the maintenance of public order it is necessary so to do, may, by an order in writing, direct the arrest and detention in such custody Power to arrest and detain suspected persons.”

Under this, several PTI leaders and workers have been detained for a month.