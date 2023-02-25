Another day passes with no PTI worker courting arrest under ‘Jail Bharo’ drive

After a symbolic protest at Multan’s Nawan Sheher Chowk on Saturday evening, no worker or leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) courted arrest, and returned home on the fourth day of the party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement.

After Peshawar, Multan became the second destination from where no PTI worker courted arrest, and only held a brief protest.

A prison van was parked half a kilometer from the protest location, however, no one turned themselves in.

Two out of nine former MPAs had agreed to court arrest, but later even they backed out. Reportedly, local PTI leaders excused from the party leadership from going to jail from on the pretext of illnesses or other commitments.

Processions led by some leaders, including PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi, were scheduled to reach the intersection around 2pm, as the movement entered its fourth day. It was expected that 10 party leaders and 200 activists would court arrest.

The former lawmaker also shared a video message ahead of the day, urging people to participate in the campaign.

Malik Aamir Dogar and Senator Aon Abbas were also supposed to reach the same location along with their convoys by 2pm.

Ten party leaders and 200 activists will be courting voluntary arrest to the police.

Later in the evening, the PTI’s official Twitter account shared a video clip and commented that their workers were waiting at Nawan Shahr Chowk for four hours to court arrest, but neither government facilitators nor the Punjab police came.

MPO 3 imposed on arrested workers

Lahore police booked PTI workers under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) which states, “Government, if satisfied that with a view to preventing any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety p or the maintenance of public order it is necessary so to do, may, by an order in writing, direct the arrest and detention in such custody Power to arrest and detain suspected persons.”

Under this, several PTI leaders and workers have been detained for a month.