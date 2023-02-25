PTI leaders arrested from Rawalpindi moved to Sargodha jail

Six leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) arrested during the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in Rawalpindi on February 24 have been transferred from Adiala Jail to Shahpur Jail in Sargodha.

The transfer has been carried out on the orders of IG Jails.

Earlier, 47 PTI leaders and activists who were arrested in Rawalpindi were sent to Adiala Jail.

The orders to detain PTI leaders, including Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, Zulfi Bukhari, Sajid Mehmood, Ejaz Jazi, Muhammad Latasub Satti, and Sadaqat Abbasi for a month have also been passed.

Additionally, 41 local PTI leaders, including former MPA Raja Khurram Zaman, have been transferred to Hafizabad Jail.