CTD apprehends 7 TTP terrorists from Punjab

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday detained seven terrorists during different Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Punjab.

Upon receiving tip-off about the terrorists’ presence, raids were carried out in parts of Lahore and other cities.

CTD claimed that the terrorist belonged to outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). While, suicide vests, explosives and weapons had been recovered from their possession.

The terrorists wanted to attack sensitive installations in Pakistan, the CTD claimed.

Following the arrest, seven cases had been lodged against the terrorists with investigation underway.