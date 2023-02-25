Prohibited funding case: FIA requests forming medical board to examine Imran Khan

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday filed a request to form a medical board to examine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, following his bail pertaining in prohibited funding case.

Former prime minister had approached the banking court of Islamabad for securing a bail in funding case. However, due to consistent non-appearance, the court rejected the bail plea as well as granting exemption from appearance to ex-PM.

Following this, the application filed by FIA stated that Imran Khan must undergo a medical examination from Polyclinic Hospital (PCH) or Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The petition argued that Imran Khan was not cooperating with the FIA in investigation.

FIA also stated that PTI chairman had been facing orthopedic problem after surviving assassination attempt, but is submitting reports of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital; that Khan himself owns.

FIA requested that Imran Khan must get examined in a government hospital, adding that a medical board must be formed to examine PTI chairman to compile a report on his health.