WATCH: Australian firm unveils high-speed flying race car

Alauda Aeronautics, a pioneering Australian startup, has revealed the Airspeeder Mk4, a race car that takes off and lands vertically (VTOL).

According to the company, the car is capable of accelerating to a maximum speed of 360 km/h in just 30 seconds from a standstill.

Unlike its remotely-piloted predecessor, the Mk3, Mk4 is designed to be driven or piloted by a human operator.

The Airspeeder is powered by a “Thunderstrike Hydrogen Turbogenerator,” which utilizes hydrogen fuel to generate power for the batteries and engines. The generator is capable of producing up to 1,340 horsepower and has a range of over 300 kilometers on a single charge.

A flight controller, which independently adjusts four rotor pairs in a gimbaled thrust system, assists the Mk4’s pilot. According to Alauda, the Mk4 has a handling that resembles a jet fighter or an F1 car more than a multi-copter.

According to Matt Pearson, CEO of Alauda Aeronautics, eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles) are already a trillion-dollar industry, and a significant market for private flying cars is expected to emerge in the near future.

Pearson predicts that once the production costs of VOTL cars are reduced, they will become more common commercial vehicles. He also believes that the potential for individuals to own and operate their flying cars is enormous, much like private cars outnumber taxis by about 300 to one.

Overall, the Airspeeder Mk4 is a remarkable achievement that demonstrates how rapidly the flying car industry is advancing. Its creators hope that it will be an exciting addition to the future of racing, transportation, and private aviation.