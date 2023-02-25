Ali Zafar, Iffat Omar Twitter spat escalates

A feud has erupted between Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar and TV host Iffat Omar on Twitter over the former’s defamation suit against Meesha Shafi.

The dispute began as the court continues to hear the defamation case filed by Zafar against fellow singer Meesha Shafi.

After the latest court proceeding of the case, the news of Shafi lying during cross-examination went viral.

However, Iffat Omar quickly responded that the news regarding Meesha Shafi was fake.

Later in a tweet, Zafar accused Omar of attempting to prevent publications from posting court proceedings and organizers from hiring him.

He also claimed that Omar had been “found guilty” in a report by the FIA for attempting to tarnish his image. Omar responded with a challenge to Zafar to prove his allegations in court.

The situation quickly escalated as Zafar threatened to reveal videos of Omar in court and accused her of bullying and harassing tactics.

Zafar then accused Omar of causing distress to the women in his family, including his father who is a cancer survivor, who allegedly protected Omar from harassment in university.

Omar hit back with a similar accusation, claiming that Zafar’s father had called her to “get things fixed”.

The public feud has caused a stir on social media, with many users expressing their views on the matter. While some have sided with Zafar, others have come out in support of Omar.

The ongoing defamation case filed by Zafar against Meesha Shafi has been a major source of controversy in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The case has brought attention to the issue of sexual harassment in the industry, with several celebrities speaking out in support of Shafi. The outcome of the case is yet to be determined by the court.