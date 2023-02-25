Watch Live
Prohibited funding case: Banking court summons Imran Khan on Feb 28

Imran’s counsel submits copy of Islamabad High Court’s order
Sohail Rashid Feb 25, 2023
<p>Photo: File</p>

Photo: File

Islamabad’s banking court on Saturday ordered summon of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on February 28 in prohibited funding case.

Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen heard the case in this regard.

Imran’s legal team submitted a copy of Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order in the banking court.

After receiving the IHC order’s copy, the court adjourned the hearing; ordering Imran to appear before the court on February 28.

Former prime minister on Friday approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), urging investigators to include him in the probe; pertaining to funding case.

In a letter sent by Imran Khan, he noted that the case was lodged without conducting an inquiry, which was a violation of the rules.

He had offered the FIA to include him in the investigation either through virtual means or the FIA team visits him in Lahore or sends him a questionnaire.

However, all of these offers were rebuffed by the FIA.

Imran Khan

prohibited funding case

banking court

