ECP de-notifies Imran Khan from six NA seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday de-notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from six constituencies of the National Assembly.

Following the de-notification, the seats of Mardan, Peshawar, Korangi Karachi, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib and Charsadda were now vacant.

Former prime minister had broken the record on October 16, 2022 by wining six out of seven seats of NA; against the candidates of parties part of the ruling coalition.

PTI chairman broke his own record of victory on five seats which was the most by a single candidate in any election.

Later, Imran Khan got successful in NA-45 election too; but now he is only left with this single seat.