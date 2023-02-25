Two Pakistani short films nominated for this year’s Cannes

Adding another feather to Pakistan’s cinematic hat, two short films Pehchaan and Noor have been nominated for the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Pahchan and Noor have been selected for the Best Human Rights Film and Best Health Film categories, respectively.

The announcement of the official selection of these films is yet to be made by the Cannes Film Festival’s website.

After the success of last year’s feature film Joyland, Pakistani filmmakers continue to make their mark on the international stage. This year, two short films from the country have been nominated for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Muhammad Ahsan’s film Pehchaan and Umar Adil’s film Noor will compete with other international entries in their respective categories.

In the Best Human Rights Film category, Muhammad Ahsan’s Pehchaan will compete with the Indonesian film Three Faces in the Land of Sharia.

Meanwhile, in the Best Health Film category, Umar Adil’s film Noor will be up against Estonian film My Gift.

‘Noor’ features Pakistan’s one of the most talented actor Sarwat Gilani in the role of a teacher and was made for the popular YouTube channel SeePrime.

This isn’t the first time that Sarwat Gilani has had the opportunity to represent Pakistan on the international stage.

She had previously starred in a film, Joyland that was also selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, and being selected for it is a major achievement for any filmmaker.

Pakistani filmmakers’ nomination for this year’s festival reflects the growing global interest in the country’s film industry.