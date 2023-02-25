Imran Khan approaches FIA to join prohibited funding case probe

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), urging investigators include him in the probe.

In a letter sent by Imran Khan, through his lawyers Barrister Salman Safdar, to FIA’s investigating officer in the case, he noted that the case was lodged without conducting an inquiry, which was a violation of the rules.

Noting that Imran was injured in an assassination attempt and was still recovering from the attack, he had offered the FIA to include him in the investigation either through virtual video conferencing, or if the FIA team visits him in Lahore or if they agency sends him a questionaire to answer.

However, all of these offers were rebuffed by the FIA.

Accusing the FIA of operating under the influence of the government which was impacting investigations.

It further accused the FIA of having “no intentions of properly investigating this matter.”

“Finally, as a last resort, he (Imran Khan) wishes to submit his written statement in response to the baseless allegations as appearing from the contents of the case.”