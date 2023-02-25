Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Rahimyar Khan: Passenger van and coach collision leaves eight dead

More than 10 passengers sustained injuries
naumanmughal Feb 25, 2023
A horrific accident has occurred on the M-5 motorway in Rahimyar Khan in which eight people were killed and more than 10 were injured.

Police said that a speeding passenger coach rammed into a passenger van from behind.

The van was motionless as its tyre had burst and its occupants were helping the van driver to replace it.

The collision caused the van to overturn while the coach plowed through the victims causing casualties.

