Empathizing with Ukraine, Pakistan abstains from key UN vote

Pakistan on Friday abstained from voting on a key resolution on the Ukraine conflict on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the Balkan state.

The resolution had been moved for voting at the 11th Emergency Session in the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York on Friday.

Pakistan was among 32 member states who abstained from voting on the resolution which called for just and lasting peace in Ukraine that reaffirmed that no territorial acquisition resulting from the threat or use of force shall be recognized as legal.

The resolution, though, was adopted after it received 141 votes in favor, and seven against.

“Pakistan has abstained on the draft resolution contained in document A/ES-11/L.7,” said Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram, while delivering an Explanation of Vote ( EoV).

He added that Islamabad fully supported the resolution’s call for respect for the principle of the sovereignty, sovereign equality and territorial integrity of States and non-acquisition of territory by the threat or use of force.

“States cannot be torn apart by the use of force,” Ambassador Akram explained.

He, however, regreted “that these principles have not been universally applied and respected for instance in the situation of foreign occupation and the on-going attempt at the illegal and forcible annexation of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“While my delegation agrees with and endorses the principles and general provisions contained in the draft resolution, there are some provisions which are not consistent with Pakistan’s principled position on some of the elements covered in the resolution,” he said, noting that Pakistan as a country had seen and suffered the consequences of prolonged conflict and that they attach the highest priority to the immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of dialogue to achieve a just and durable solution – through direct or indirect negotiations, mediation or other peaceful means.

In this regard, he called on the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to play his role for efforts aimed at de-escalation, renewed negotiations and sustained dialogue for a peaceful diplomatic solution.

“Pakistan continued to hope that, in a constructive approach, the parties will soon accept a mutual and early cessation of hostilities.”

Ambassador Akram further voiced his hope for the resumption of a dialogue for durable resolution of the conflict based on the principles of the UN Charter and past agreements, and bearing in mind the legitimate security interests of all states.

He noted that Pakistan has also abstained on other draft resolutions on this issue.

The abstention comes after Alvi had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the week.

