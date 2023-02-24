After Aftab Sultan’s surprise exit, Zahir Shah to take over as interim NAB chief

Following the shock exit of Aftab Sultan as the head of the apex anti-graft body, the federal government on Friday appointed Zahid Shah as the interim head of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He will maintain his post until the appointment of a new, permanent chairman of the anti-graft watchdog.

NAB Additional Director Syed Izhar Hussain Shah issued on Friday evening the notification of the new interim NAB chief.

He has been appointed as NAB’s chairman with effect from February 22, 2023.

Who is NAB’s new chairman?

Zahir Shah had been appointed as NAB’s deputy chairman days after his predecessor Hussain Asghar had stepped down from the post in November 2021.

Why has Shah been appointed

The interim appointment was necessitated after Aftab Sultan stepped down as NAB chairman earlier in the week citing ‘interference’.

In July 2022, the federal cabinet had approved the appointment of former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief and retired police officer Aftab Sultan as the new head of the anti-graft body for three years.

He replaced Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal - who had been accused of collusion with former prime minister Imran Khan for ‘going hard’ against the incumbent government members when they were in the opposition.

Sultan cited his reservations on various matters as the reason for his resignation, particularly ‘interference’ in the work of the bureau; reported sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, however, had subsequently approved Sultan’s resignation.