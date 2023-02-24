Pakistan ‘pleased’ at return of nationals from Gitmo

Pakistan on Friday welcomed the return of two nationals who were repatriated from their years-long incarceration in the Guantanamo Bay.

The US on Friday said that brothers Muhammad Ahmad Rabbani and Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, who had been detained at their offshore detention facility in Cuba, Guantanamo Bay, where at one point hundreds of people detained from across the world, including Pakistan, were kept without charge for years on suspected involvement in the 9/11 terror attacks.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the Pakistani nationals were repatriated to Pakistan on February 2, 2023.

She did not say where in Pakistan will they live now.

Baloch said that the Foreign Office had coordinated an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate the repatriation of the Rabbani brothers.

“We are pleased that these Pakistani nationals have finally reunited with their families,” she said.

According to the Rendition Project, the brothers were apprehended from Karachi on September 10, 2002.

Born in Saudi Arabia, they were captured among group of suspects including Ramzi bin al-Shibh.

They were kept in custody of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the US in black sites (off the books detention centers) in Pakistan and Afghanistan for two years until they were transferred to Guantanamo in May 2004. They were among the earliest transferrees to Guantanamo Bay.

The brothers remained there for the next 19 years until their release earlier this month.

The brothers were held without any charge. They were picked up in a case of mistaken identity.

Mohammad Ahmed Rabbani was mistaken for Hassan Ghul.

Both brothers were subjected to CIA’s infamous ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’ (torture) including “forced standing, attention grasps and cold temperatures without blankets”.

Abdul Rahim Rabbani reportedly gave CIA some information on Khaled Sheikh Mohammad – the perceived mastermind of 9/11 twin tower attacks – but it is unclear whether any of the information he gave was usable or led to any progress in investigations.

Release authorized

In a statement upon their release on Friday, the US Department of Defence (DoD) said that on May 13, 2021, a Review Committee action in view of Executive Order 13567, had determined that continued law of war detention of Abdul Rabbani (ISN 1460) was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the security of the United States.

A similar determination was made for Ghulam Mohammad Rabbani on August 17, 2021.

“The Periodic Review Board (PRB) determined by consensus that continued law of war detention of Mohammad Rabbani (ISN 1461) was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the US and that the national security risk from Mohammad Rabbani could be adequately mitigated.

Pursuant to Executive Order 13567, that determination became final on October 7, 2021, after all Principals concurred.“

On January 18, 2023, US Secretary of Defense Austin notified Congress of his intent to repatriate Abdul and Mohammed Rabbani to Pakistan, and, in consultation with Pakistani partners, the requirements for transfer were completed.

Following their repatriation, 32 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay. Of these, 18 are eligible for transfer; three are eligible for a Periodic Review Board; nine are involved in the military commissions process; and thhe two remaining detainees have been convicted in military commissions.

Pakistan prepares to receive brothers

In December 2022, however, the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights deliberated the repatriation of the two brothers to Pakistan.

Senators were told that a complex inter-agency process has been completed to enable their repatriation to Pakistan. The government, the committee was told, was making arrangements for their repatriation and that it was expected that they would return to Pakistan in January 2023.

The committee had unanimously recommended that the US government should, by proper diplomatic means, probe into such cases. Senator Mushtaq Hussain also recommended that such cases should be taken up in the Higher Courts for justice.