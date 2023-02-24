Militant linked with banned outfit killed in Awaran IBO

A suspected militant, linked with a banned militant outfit, was killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in Awaran district of Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces had received information about the presence of a group that was planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the area targeting security forces.

In response to this, the operation was launched. Troops were inserted through helicopter in the area where the militants were reported to be hiding.

In the ensuing exchange of fire with the troops, a militant was killed.

Later, the troops recovered a heavy cache of arms – including light and heavy automatic weapons, ammunition, detonators, and explosives from the possession of the militant.

A flag of a banned outfit was also recovered.

An image of the weapons and other material recovered from the militant. PHOTO: RELEASED BY ISPR

The ISPR said that security forces will continue to foil attempts to spoil peace in the region.

Kech ambush

Earlier between February 22 and 23, terrorists had attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in Kech District of Balochistan.

The troops foiled the attack without any loss of life. A follow up search and arrest operation was immediately launched against the retreating terrorists using ground and airborne vehicles.

On the morning of February 23, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in the Mazaaband Range of Kech where an operation was launched.

During the operation, ISPR said there was a heavy exchange of fire.

As a result of the exchange of fire, around eight terrorists were killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives were recovered.

“Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements, on behest of Hostile Intelligence Agencies, to disrupt hard earned peace in the provinc,” ISPR added.